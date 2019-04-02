× As SW Iowa Flood Cleanup Begins- Volunteers Are Needed

HAMBURG, Iowa- Flood waters continue to recede in Fremont County after recording flooding. Iowa DOT crews were helping to load and haul mountains of flood debris in Hamburg.

In the unincorporated town of McPaul, just off I-29 west of Thurman, flood waters still cover the interstate. But the few residents who live in this hamlet have been able to get back to see their homes again, after floods reached the roof line on many houses.

“This year,it got us,” said Rob Hatridge, who has lived here for around 15 years. “That’s what I understand we had many breaches in the levee up and down in the county.”

His home did not flood with the 2011 flood.

“This is out first day of really getting debris out of the house,” said Hatridge. “Thank God for my employer, who is very understanding, I’ve got time off.”

With hundreds of homes flooded in this county Americorps Volunteer group has set up a volunteer center by the hospital in Hamburg.

“Right now we need a volunteer force mostly the work is going to be what we call mucking and gutting, going into some of these homes that received the flood water,” said Tyler Knight, Indient Commander at the Volunteer Reception Center.

Knight said groups or individuals would be welcome to come and help in what is a very dirty job.

People who can help by donating time with the cleanup can contact The Volunteer Reception Center in Hamburg.

Phone:712-202-5351

Email: hamburgfloodvolunteers@gmail.com

Website: – click on red box for flood response opportunities

As to donations of supplies, the only need expressed at this time is for rakes or outdoor tools, and storage tubs. Any contributions of items, people should call the Hamburg Relief Center- Judy Crain, Manager at 712-382-0930. Donated supplies should not be sent without calling ahead.