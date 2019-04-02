Burglar Caught on Video Breaking Into Monroe Home, Stealing Guns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa -- Several guns were among the things taken when a burglar broke into a home in Monroe Monday.

The homeowner is hoping surveillance video from the front of the house will help them identify the guilty party. The video, and photos of the damage done, were posted to social media after the break-in.

The post says the burglar threw a brick through the front door’s window to gain entry to the home.

He took six guns, gun cleaning kits, several pocket knives, and a small jewelry box.

So far, the only leads are the video showing the burglar bringing the guns out to a white four-door car.

If you have any information on the identity of the person in the video, contact the Jasper County Sheriff's Office at (641) 791-7081.