Cardboard Box to Blame For Monday’s Massive Field Fire

BONDURANT, Iowa -- The person responsible for Monday’s field fire in rural Bondurant was burning cardboard boxes.

Three different fire crews responded to this fire. The flames threatened Ashley Segal's home.

"I walked down, and I could see all the fire trucks and all the smoke,” Segal said. “I got a little nervous and didn't want to leave, wasn't sure if they were going to be able to get it under control."

Crews say what started as a controlled fire quickly spread.

“The wind picked up and it kind of got away from him. He went to toss a rock on it and kicked up some embers on that corn field,” Assistant Chief Troy Harmison said.

Although the fire was deemed an accident, and the person responsible was not fined, Harmison says the person responsible was breaking the law.

“You can burn anything that grows naturally on your property. Best practice would be not to burn in high wind conditions," Harmison said.

If caught burning paper or something other than vegetation, fines could be up to $10,000 per item.

Channel 13 reached out to the homeowner responsible for the fire but have not heard back.