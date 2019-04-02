Community Remembers Owner of Iconic Des Moines Restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Community members are remembering the owner of an iconic Des Moines restaurant.

Paul Strome, the owner of Sambetti's, unexpectedly passed away last week. Strome bought Sambetti's from his parents, Sam and Betty Caligiuri, in 1985 and moved it from its original location on 6th Avenue to 2nd Avenue in 1992. Strome's family is the only family to ever own the Italian restaurant and bar.

Sambetti's and Strome were strong supporters of the community throughout the years. Des Moines City Councilman Bill Gray was a longtime customer and friend of Strome. Gray says Strome will be remembered as extremely generous.

“It doesn't make any difference if you worked for him or a friend of his, if you needed anything, he was always there to help you out. His generosity really extended above anybody I could imagine,” said Gray.

The Sambetti's family created a GoFundMe account to make sure the restaurant can stay open during this transition period. If you want to donate, visit their GoFundMe.