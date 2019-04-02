First Witnesses Testify in Trial of Woman Accused in Deadly Hit and Run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Several witnesses testified Tuesday in the trial of a woman accused in a deadly hit and run.

Twenty-three-year-old Oleaf Teoh is charged with vehicular homicide by OWI, vehicular homicide by reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, malicious prosecution and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Investigators said she was intoxicated when she hit and killed 33-year-old Matthew Otto in the 2800 block of Urbandale Avenue in February of last year.

Officers said she lied about her identity and who was in the car at the time of the incident.

“The defendant hit him, drove past, drove several yards and pulled into a parking lot,” Polk County Attorney Jaki Livingston said in her opening statement.

Teoh's defense attorney said the crash was simply an accident and the victim's intoxication also could have played a role.

One witness said she saw and heard the crash and thought someone may have hit a deer, then realized it was a person and called 911.

“What I hear is when the lady hit the guy, the car started making noise,” witness Raquel Lopez said.

Several first responders that were at the scene on the day of the crash also testified.

The trial resumes on Wednesday at the Polk County Courthouse.