LINCOLN, NE - Fred Hoiberg was introduced to the media on Tuesday as the new Head Coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Hoiberg coach at Iowa State, his alma mater from 2010-2015, then the Bulls for 4 seasons. Hoiberg will be the 3rd highest paid coach in the B1G.