Hundreds of Students Rally in Late Push for Dollars for Private Schools

DES MOINES, Iowa — Students, teachers and parents filled the Iowa rotunda Tuesday in one of the largest rallies of the year to lobby lawmakers for increased opportunities for families in private schools.

Families want increased scholarships for families to afford private schools and educational savings accounts for students with disabilities to attend private schools.

Nearly 37,000 students attend private schools in the state, according to the Iowa Department of Education.

State Senator Jerry Behn, a Boone Republican and school choice supporter pledged to keep pushing for the funding, "If we allow school choice, we allow freedom, we allow competition, we allow innovation. It's the win-win."

Opponents, like State Senator Claire Celsi, a West Des Moines Democrat, argue that increased funding for private schools comes at the expense of public schools. She made that argument on a recent episode of The Insiders.