Man Dies Following Ottumwa Motorcycle Crash

OTTUMWA, Iowa – A motorcyclist died following an accident in Ottumwa Monday night.

The Ottumwa Police Department says the accident happened around 10:34 at the intersection of Sheridan and Vine Street.

Police are still investigating the details of the crash but say a motorcycle operated by 25-year-old Tyler Jordan and an SUV driven by 40-year-old Gladys De Aldana collided at the intersection. Both are from Ottumwa.

Jordan was transported to the Ottumwa Regional Health Center, where he died of his injuries. The driver of the SUV was not injured.

No charges have been filed in the crash, but the investigation into what happened continues.

Google Map for coordinates 41.004885 by -92.418638.

