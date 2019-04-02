Non-Profit Offers Program Providing Trade Industry Training

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa – A new short-term training program aims to educate on different trade career paths.

“Back 2 Work” gives people a two-week classroom learning environment before putting people in customized internships.

The program is through The Society of St. Vincent de Paul Des Moines.

Executive Director of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Steven Havemann said the program trains people in a variety of fields like electrical, appliance repair, general construction and more.

“I think that it is if people want to work. If they want to better their lives. If they want to set a different example for their children and their grandchildren and change the culture of their family into hard work, employment and positive outcomes. Really, by the time they get into these full-time jobs they’re making $18-$20 an hour,” Havemann said.

Havemann said the two-week course is being fully funded by an anonymous donor, making it free for participants. The internships are paid with Iowa Employment Solutions.

People interested in applying for the short-term training program need to be at least 18 years old. In addition, they need to be low income, unemployed or underemployed, and willing to work.

Havemann said the first class of 10 students are all in an internship now. With its success the non-profit is beginning to roll out the same program across the country.

“We are really just trying to get all of these other states up, trained and ready for roll out. If we could take this program nationally and we are working with 10 to 12 individuals per quarter here. If you roll it out to 20 more states this year, all of a sudden you are looking at real change nationally,” Havemann said.

The next class begins June 18th and runs through the 28th. People interested can apply online or call 515-282-8328.

There are currently four people signed up for the June course.