Tax Time is Decision Time for Baseball Player-Turned-Candidate J.D. Scholten

Posted 2:03 pm, April 2, 2019, by

DES MOINES, Iowa — J.D. Scholten faces a taxing deadline. Democrats have been pushing the Sioux City Democrat and former professional baseball player to run for office again; two offices, actually.

Scholten surprised many people in 2018 when he lost to 4th District U.S. Rep. Steve King, a Kiron Republican first elected in 2002, by just three points. King routinely wins re-election by 20 points.

Democrats are pushing Scholten to run again against King in 2020 or against Sen. Joni Ernst, a Red Oak Republican serving her first term.

Scholten currently serves as executive director of Working Hero Iowa, a non-profit that aims to make sure lower-wage earners apply and receive the earned income tax credit on their April tax bills.

Here’s how Scholten explained his decision-making process on what to do next:

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.