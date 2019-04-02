× Tax Time is Decision Time for Baseball Player-Turned-Candidate J.D. Scholten

DES MOINES, Iowa — J.D. Scholten faces a taxing deadline. Democrats have been pushing the Sioux City Democrat and former professional baseball player to run for office again; two offices, actually.

Scholten surprised many people in 2018 when he lost to 4th District U.S. Rep. Steve King, a Kiron Republican first elected in 2002, by just three points. King routinely wins re-election by 20 points.

Democrats are pushing Scholten to run again against King in 2020 or against Sen. Joni Ernst, a Red Oak Republican serving her first term.

Scholten currently serves as executive director of Working Hero Iowa, a non-profit that aims to make sure lower-wage earners apply and receive the earned income tax credit on their April tax bills.

Here’s how Scholten explained his decision-making process on what to do next: