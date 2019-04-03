× Courage League Sports Expands Programs Throughout Metro

DES MOINES, Iowa – Courage League Sports is expanding programming to a dozen cities in the Des Moines metro.

The non-profit offers different programs and activities for people who may have a disability.

You can find Courage League Sports in the following towns throughout the week:

Monday: Indianola and Norwalk

Tuesday: Des Moines Pioneer Columbus Center

Wednesday: Grimes Community Center

Thursday: West Des Moines Community Center, Waukee Parks and Rec

Friday: Schools – Special Ed Classes

Saturday: Sports across the area – see website

Courage League Sports Founder Melissa Clarke-Wharff said, “It really just started looking about our impact in the community and realizing we are just in a corner of our community. Really know that over 65,000 effected in Greater Des Moines and that we could reach more by doing this model.”

Courage League Sports is partnering with the communities’ parks and recreation departments to find spaces that are easily accessible to everyone.

Clarke-Wharff said having more locations will help families cut down on travel time.

“For our programs and activities, we have seen families travel up to 80-100 miles to be apart of our programs , but the average is probably 30 to 50 miles,” Clarke-Wharff said.

Clarke-Wharff said the pool is being relocated to West Des Moines. People will be able to sign up for swim lessons that start up in May.

Sixty new families have signed up for the non-profit’s programs since relocating.