GREENSBORO, N.C. -- When Iowa's season ended at the hands of Baylor on Monday, the careers of three Hawkeye seniors ended too.

Megan Gustafson, Hannah Stewart and Tania Davis all walked off the court for the final time, after leading Iowa to a school record-tying 29 wins on the season.

Gustafson's name is etched in the Hawkeye record books as the program's all-time leader in points (2,804) and rebounds (1,459).

Iowa finishes their season with a 29-7 record.