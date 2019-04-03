× Iowa Governor Declines to Criticize President After He Claims Wind Energy Causes Cancer

DES MOINES, Iowa–Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds defended the state’s growing wind industry Wednesday but chose not to criticize President Donald Trump’s unfounded claims that the sound from wind turbines caucuses cancer.

“And they say the noise causes cancer,” Trump said Tuesday during a campaign rally, without providing any evidence or research to back up his claim.

The Iowa Wind Association counts 9,000 jobs in the state.

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley called Trump’s comments “idiotic” during a call with reporters Wednesday.

Reynolds declined to say that Trump’s claims were wrong or hurtful to the industry. “It’s not my place,” Reynolds told reporters.