McDonald’s Worker Stabbed After Dispute Over Drive-Thru Order

April 3, 2019

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines McDonald’s employee was stabbed Tuesday night after a dispute with customers over a drive-thru order.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. at the McDonald’s at 1404 Des Moines St., according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department.

The suspects came inside the restaurant after first going through the drive-thru. The dispute led to the manager throwing them out. When the employee went on break and stepped outside, they were assaulted by the suspects and suffered a minor stab wound to the leg.

Police say no arrests have been made yet in the case.

