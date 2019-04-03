Police Body Cam Video at Oleaf Teoh’s Trial Shows She Failed Sobriety Tests

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- More law enforcement officers testified in Oleaf Teoh’s trial Wednesday.

Teoh is charged with two counts of vehicular homicide: by OWI and by reckless driving.

Police said Teoh was intoxicated when she hit and killed 33-year-old Matthew Otto with her uncle's SUV on Urbandale Avenue in February, 2018.

Investigators said she lied to them about several matters including her name, birth date, where she got in an accident and who she was with.

The jury examined body camera video that showed the vehicle Teoh was driving that night and where some of the lies she told began.

“Oleaf Teoh: “I got in an accident.”

Officer Zach Vander Ploeg: “When did you get in an accident?”

Teoh: “Not that long ago.”

Officer: “Like today?”

Teoh “Yeah.”

Officer: “Where was it at?”

Teoh: “MLK”

The jury also watched body camera video that showed the field sobriety tests Teoh participated in.

Senior Des Moines Police Officer Andrew Wierck said she did not complete all of the tests and failed the portions she did complete.

"She did not complete the whole test, but during the short portion that she did, she scored several points. On this test, there is a total of eight clues and one of them is due to the turn, which she didn't make it to, but that'd be if you do an incorrect turn that'd be a point. In this test, two is a failing score or indication of impairment and out of eight, she was well over that," Wierck said.

Des Moines Police Officer Bryan Wickett testified about the results of Teoh’s breathalyzer test the night of the crash

"Upon receiving the result it showed that the breath sample given had an alcohol content of .195," Wickett said.

That result is more than twice the legal limit.

Trial is expected to resume with Wickett’s testimony at 9 a.m. on Thursday at the Polk County Courthouse.