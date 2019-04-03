× Police: Sale Set Up on Snapchat Led to Teen’s Shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say a juvenile was shot in the leg Tuesday after meeting up with someone he’d made plans on social media to sell some items to.

Police responded to a call of shots fired in the 1800 block of Jefferson Avenue around 6:30 last night.

Police say the victim and a friend, both in their teens, made plans through Snapchat to sell some designer clothes. After they met the buyer, they were robbed of the money and the clothing.

During the robbery, one of the teens was shot in the leg. The injury was not life threatening.

Police believe the buyer was involved, but no arrests have been announced.