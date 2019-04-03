Scattered Rain Showers Ahead for Wednesday Afternoon, More Rain, Warmth During the Weekend

Today is starting off dry as a cold front sits off to the south, dropping rain across Nebraska and parts of Kansas and Missouri. This rain will slowly shift north into Iowa throughout the day. While the morning will be mainly dry, the afternoon we will see scattered rain showers, especially across the NW quarter of the state (N of I-80 and W of I-35). This is where up to .75″ of rain is possible while the rest of the state is generally expected .25″-.50″ by early Thursday.

A weak low to the south will keep some light rain in the forecast for southern Iowa during the late morning and early afternoon on Thursday, but Thursday will be the drier day of the two with fog expected early on in the day.

The flooding concern isn’t high with this system, but we may see some small rises along the creeks and Raccoon River. Additional impacts are not expected.

As far as temperatures go over the next couple days, lows will be in the 30s and 40s and highs will be in the low to mid 50s.

Friday will be one of the nicer days in the forecast. Cloud cover will diminish throughout the afternoon as the wind shifts toward the SW. Although the wind will be light, highs will climb into the low and mid 60s for the afternoon.

The weekend is expected to start off windy with winds sustained at 10-25mph out of the SE for Saturday. Rain showers will again be scattered across the western side of the state on Saturday, but will become more widespread on Sunday. Temperatures will be the nicest part of the day. The strong SE wind will boost highs to near 70° on Saturday. Temperatures will range from the mid 60s to low 70s on Sunday.