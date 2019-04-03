× Second Attempted Murder Arrest Made in House Party Shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa – Another arrest has been made in a shooting that injured a Des Moines teen back in March.

Eighteen-year-old Anthony Moreno Murillo was arrested Tuesday and faces charges of attempted murder and intimidation with a dangerous weapon for the March 16th shooting.

According to a criminal complaint, Moreno Murillo and a group of friends were leaving a house party in the 3200 block of East 41st Street after one of the friends stole a hoverboard. Moreno Murillo stopped the vehicle as they were leaving, got out and began shooting at someone outside the home.

Another person in the vehicle, 18-year-old Alden Turner, also fired several shots.

One person was hit in both legs by gunfire.

Turner was arrested last week and also faces a charge of attempted murder.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says Moreno Murillo’s arrest wraps up the investigation into the shooting.

Moreno Murillo and Turner are being held in the Polk County Jail.