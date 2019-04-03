× Teachers Injured and Student Arrested After Middle School Assault

DES MOINES, Iowa– Police arrested a Des Moines middle school student for assaulting two teachers and a counselor Tuesday.

According to the police report, the student threatened to assault a classmate. A teacher stepped in and was punched in the face and chest causing a bloody nose. Another teacher who tried to intervene was hit on the left side of her neck. Attempting to calm the student a third woman, the school counselor, was punched four times in her chest and face, breaking her glasses. It took two men to restrain the student who was then taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.

This happened in front of Linda Bennett’s student.

“She comes to school scared every day,” Bennett said.

Parents say situations like this are common.

“(My daughter) says there is a bit of violence,” parent Stephanie Beverage said.

And she is not alone.

“I know there is a lot of violence at this school,” said fellow parent Wanda Blair.

According to police records, over that past three months there have been 12 calls for service to McCombs for things like assaults, fights, and other less aggressive acts.

Des Moines Public School officials were not available for an on-camera interview, but Communications Officer Amanda Lewis sent us this statement.

“McCombs staff work with students of varied physical, emotional and social challenges every day. Yesterday, they did a good job in a very difficult situation. Every student is deserving of an education. For students who cannot function in a traditional school, the district makes placements in one of our alternative education programs.”

The conditions of the three faculty members involved are unknown.