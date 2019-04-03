× Two Des Moines Git-N-Go Stores Robbed

DES MOINES, Iowa – Des Moines police are investigating armed robberies at two convenience stores late Tuesday night.

Sgt. Paul Parizek says the two Git-N-Go stores were likely robbed by the same person. The store at 2911 Douglas Ave. was held up at 10:30 p.m. by a male with a handgun. The store at 865 42nd Street was robbed a little less than an hour later.

Police say the descriptions of the robber in both crimes matched. Detectives are reviewing surveillance video from the stores to gather more leads.

No one was injured in the robberies and no arrests have been made in the case.