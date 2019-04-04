× Beto O’Rourke Talks Living Wage While Campaigning in Iowa

AMES, Iowa — One of the several Democrats looking to unseat President Donald Trump in 2020 says we need to pay people enough so that they only have to work one job to survive.

Beto O’Rourke made those comments while campaigning at Iowa State University Wednesday night.

“We should win that fight for fifteen, at a minimum, for every single one of us and especially those school teachers and educators who in Iowa in too many cases are working two and three jobs just to make ends meet,” O’Rourke told supporters.

The former Texas congressman also talked about the importance of making sure all Americans are well enough to be able to put in a hard day’s work.

He has more than a dozen campaign stops across the state this weekend, including several meet-and-greets in Des Moines and West Des Moines Saturday.