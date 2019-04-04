Buccaneers Make Clark Cup Playoffs, Set Sights on Home Ice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES -- One year after finishing as the second-worst team in the USHL, the Buccaneers are heading back to the Clark Cup Playoffs.

Des Moines (32-21-1-4) clinched a playoff spot last week in Dubuque, and currently holds the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference.

The team is currently tied in the standings with Fargo. Both teams have 69 points. If Des Moines can hang on to the 4-seed, they'll get home ice in the first round of the Clark Cup Playoffs.

The No. 4, No. 5 and No. 6 seeds are all still in play for the Bucs, depending on what happens the rest of the regular season. Des Moines still has four games left in the regular season, starting with Friday night's home game against Omaha.