× Diocese of Des Moines to Release Names of Clergy with ‘Substantiated’ Claims of Sexual Abuse Against Them

DES MOINES, Iowa – The names of several Catholic priests accused of sexually abusing children while serving the Diocese of Des Moines are expected to be released Thursday.

Bishop Richard Pates says he will release a list of nine clergymen who have substantiated allegations against them. He says all but two of the names on the list have already been shared publicly.

The incidents of abuse happened between the 1950s and 1990s.

In an e-mail sent to diocese members on Wednesday, Bishop Pates wrote, “It is my sincere hope the release of this list facilitates healing, encourages additional victims who have faced abuse to come forward and begins to restore trust.”

Pates also addressed some of the reforms made by the church, like notifying law enforcement as soon as an allegation is received, making sure all members of the clergy receive background checks, training for employees and volunteers, and implementing a zero-tolerance policy for abuse of any kind.