× First Hatch in Progress for Mom Decorah, New Mate in Decorah Eagles’ Nest

DECORAH, Iowa – All eyes are on the Decorah Eagles’ nest to see when Mom Decorah and DM2’s first eaglet will break free of its shell.

The Raptor Resource Project, which operates the cameras mounted around the nest, confirmed a pip in one of the eggs Wednesday at 5:23 p.m. The cracks in the egg indicate the eaglet inside is ready to bust out!

This clutch of eggs is the first for Mom Decorah and DM2. The original male in the nest, Dad Decorah, disappeared in April of 2018 – leaving Mom to raise three hungry eaglets on her own. She managed beautifully and in October of 2018 she accepted a new mate, DM2.

The pair’s first egg was laid on Feb. 22, the second on Feb. 26th, and the third on March 2nd. One of the eggs broke in March, leaving two eggs in the nest.

You can watch the Decorah Eagles’ Nest Cam live here.