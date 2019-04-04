Power Up Iowa Launches to Promote Wind Energy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANKENY, Iowa- A new statewide coalition has launched an effort called Power Up Iowa. This group of wind energy advocates came together to promote a boost the wind energy in Iowa.

“Iowa is a leader in wind energy, and we’re witnessing its positive impact across the state,” said Governor Kim Reynolds, in a news release.“Supporting wind in Iowa has led to educational opportunities, job creation, and investment in rural communities. It’s also helped us attract companies like Facebook, Apple, Google and Microsoft due to our low-cost renewable energy.”

Power Up Iowa is an initiative of the American Wind Energy Association and is composed of more than 60 leaders from various sectors including the wind industry, business, education and local government.

Reynolds was joined by representatives from Facebook, Mid-American Energy, The Des Moines Partnership, The Ames Chamber of Commerce. and DMACC.

“Iowa is a great place to do business, in part due to the investment and infrastructure for renewable energy,” said Matt Sexton, Community Development Regional Manager for Facebook, in a news release. “We are thrilled to call Iowa home and support our data center operations with 100 percent renewable energy.”

“I think the best part of this is everyone wants to get a job with a good office view,and climb to the top of the tower, I don’t think there’s a better view 300 feet up there,” said Matthew Sarge studying wind power technology at DMACC Ankeny. The West Des Moines resident said he hopes to start work at a salary around $55,000 and get to travel around working on wind turbines.