Winterset: “Everyone’s A Winner” in RAGBRAI 2019 Overnight Stop

WINTERSET, Iowa- RAGBRAI 2019 will return for an overnight stop here on July 22. This is the first time in 29 years RAGBRAI has overnighted here.

“Actually, there’s been a group of amazing people have come together to make this happen,” said Kelley Brown, Winterset City Administrator. “I know it’s been a dream for a long time, the mayor sent numerous letters requesting to have them here, so it’s very exciting.”

The theme is “Winterset, Where Everyone’s a Winner.” The entertainment has not yet been announced, but organizers are looking for volunteers. Requests for housing will not be taken until after May 1.

“For me as Mayor the reason I want to have everybody impressed, is I want to have them come back, we’ve got a pretty cool place here,” said Mayor Jim Olson.

There will be plenty for riders to see, according to Olson.

“We’re just thrilled about it. It’s going to have a great economic impact on us,” said Olson. “We now have the Iowa Theater, and the Iowa Quilt Museum, we have a lot to see and do, and I welcome everybody to come and see it.”

One thing the visitors will be able to see is Cedar Bridge. The structure is being rebuilt after an arson fire destroyed it for the second time.

