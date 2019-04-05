Canine Klepto: Shelter Dog Steals Anything He Can

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUSTIN, Texas -- A 4-year-old lab mix named Kevin, who's up for adoption at the Austin Animal Center, is a bit of a kleptomaniac.

He steals just about anything within his reach -- toys, food bowls, spare change, clothing, blankets, even a purse. Kevin lives in an office at the shelter because there are no available kennels, and he's built himself a nest of stolen goods he curls up in underneath a desk.

"Every time that I've been assigned to take care of the office dogs, I'll go in there and I'll notice his pile happens to be a little bit bigger than the last time I was in there," said Caitlyn Kretsinger, an animal care worker at AAC.

It can happen fast. Another employee, Kretsinger said, left her office briefly to take a phone call. "And as soon as she got back, her sweater that she had taken off was underneath Kevin and he was snoozing on it," she said.

But Kevin's motivation for stealing others' belongings, shelter employees believe, is rooted in something deeper.

