Car Crashes into Papa Murphy’s Store in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A driver is OK after his car crashed into a Papa Murphy's store Friday afternoon.

A car slammed into the Papa Murphy's at 6058 SE 14th Street around 1 p.m. Friday. The front door was smashed into the restaurant. No one inside was hurt.

Police say the driver from Arkansas will also be OK.

“Right now, we are looking at mechanical failure. There is no impairment. He didn't report any medical problems. There may have been something wrong with the car. He simply didn’t have control,” said Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek.

The man received a couple citations. He did not have a license.