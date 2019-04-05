× Designers Explain the Magic Behind Making Bubble Wrap Couture for ChildServe’s ‘Bubble Ball’

JOHNSTON, Iowa – More than 70 designers and creative professionals volunteer in ChildServe’s annual Bubble Ball.

The non-profit helps families with specialty health care.

ChildServe Director of Development Erica Axiotis said the non-profit works with over 4,500 children.

“ChildServe helps come up with the best recipe for that child. If that child needs to have speech therapy, also some early intervention, maybe needs to see a sub-specialist we connect that child and that family with what makes sense for their specific needs. We follow them as long as they need to be within our care,” Axiotis said.

The Bubble Ball raises money to help fund different programs.

Designers spend months putting together different outfits for a runway show, all made out of bubble wrap.

Amanda Leinen has been a designer for five years and said she gets creative to make sure outfits don’t pop during the show.

“My first few years I tried to sew the bubble wrap, but for me it didn’t really work out. So, I actually use a lot of hot glue and staples. It holds the costume a lot better and it is a lot easier to fit to people,” Leinen said.

The theme for this year’s show is “Musical Mashups.” Leinen is in charge of “The Wizard of Oz”, creating seven different costumes.

Designer of seven years, Rachel Walters said, “I have it all designed in my head, before I put it together.” Walters started designing outfits for both “The Phantom of The Opera” and “Annie” back in January.

Axiotis said over the years attendees have gotten in on the bubble wrap fun.

“A lot of attendees over the years have created their own boutonnière or bow ties, or a head-dress or things. You will see people bring that back year over year or just create their own at home,” Axiotis said.

The Bubble Ball is sold out, but people can stream the runway show online.

The event is Saturday April 6th at 7:00 p.m.