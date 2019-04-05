Gray’s Lake Park Will Re-Open for the Weekend

DES MOINES, Iowa  —  Gray’s Lake Park will re-open to visitors for the first time in three weeks on Saturday.

Park gates will open at 5:00 am on Saturday, April 6th.  It’s been closed for the last three weeks due to flooding from the Raccoon River.

Not all of the park will be open.  The following restrictions will still be in place:

  • Playgrounds closed until further notice
  • Beach closed until Memorial Day
  • Beach restrooms closed
  • Concession stand closed until May 1st

 

