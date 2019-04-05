× I-Cubs Holding Open House at Principal Park Saturday

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Cubs began their season with a win Thursday night over the Nashville Sound, but the home opener isn’t scheduled until next week.

This weekend there’s an open house, giving fans a little something to hold them over until the first pitch next Tuesday.

Principal Park will be open to the public for free on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Fans can tour the entire ballpark including the press box, home clubhouse, and dugouts.

Along with a hot dog and a drink — you’ll get a ticket to any April game or free admission for two to Tuesday’s home game.

You can find more info on the open house on the Iowa Cubs’ website.