New Dog Park Opens in Waukee

WAUKEE, Iowa — It has taken a year but the new dog park in Waukee is opening Friday. The Trailside Dog Park, located at 590 SE Brick Drive,cost $640,000 and was funded by sales tax. The park is more than just a space for dogs.

“It allows dog owners and dogs and opportunity in an unleashed environment to interact and also get exercise,” Waukee Parks and Recreation Director Matt Jermier said.

The Heart of the Warrior Trail runs adjacent to the four-acre dog park, this is a regional trail that connects all the way to Des Moines. There is also a 21-space parking lot, restrooms and drinking fountains. The dog park is split up into a large dog and small dog section.

“It’s important to dog owners, especially those owners that have really small dogs just so you keep that separation for safety reasons,” Jermier said.

All dogs must be registered, up to date on vaccinations and have a pass to enter the dog park.

A yearly pass is $25 for Waukee residents, and $45 for non-residents, you can also buy day passes for $5. This dog park is the first of its kind in Waukee.

“Currently if you have a dog and you utilize our parks you have to have them on a leash, so it changes the opportunities the dog owners have to get their dogs out and about and off the leash,” Jermier said.

There is a ribbon cutting for the new dog park Friday at 5:30 p.m., those with a membership can bring their dogs. You can sign up for a membership at Waukee.org/dogpark.