Oleaf Teoh Found Guilty of Vehicular Homicide for 2018 Hit-and-Run

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Polk County jury on Friday convicted Oleaf Teoh on four charges for hitting and killing Matthew Otto in February 2018.

Teoh was convicted on charges of Vehicular Homicide by OWI and Reckless Driving, Causing an Accident Resulting in Death and Malicious Prosecution. Jurors deliberated for less than three hours before returning the verdict. Closing arguments were delivered earlier in the morning after the defense quickly presented its case.

Prosecutors say Teoh was driving drunk when she hit Otto early in the morning of February 25th, 2018. Des Moines Police testified that she was driving more than 30 mph over the speed limit when she hit Otto on Urbandale Avenue. Police say Teoh lied about her name, birthdate and who was in the car with her in their interviews after her arrest. Otto’s blood was found on the windshield of Teoh’s vehicle.