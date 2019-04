Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTOONA, Iowa -- A second horse is showing signs that it may have contracted the equine herpesvirus -- a highly contagious condition.

One horse already tested positive for EHV. Owners say he went from healthy to near death in hours. The horse needed to euthanized. The confirmed case was found at the Pine Hollow Stables in Altoona, where now a second horse started showing signs of EHV.

The animal is now in quarantine and being evaluated.