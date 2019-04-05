× Two Arrests Made in Stabbing of McDonald’s Worker

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two men are facing felony charges after allegedly stabbing a McDonald’s employee over a drive thru order.

Des Moines police arrested 22-year-old Jose Perez Soto and 28-year-old Miguel Soto Thursday afternoon. They’re both charged with willful injury.

Officers say the men entered the McDonald’s at 1404 Des Moines St. Tuesday night to complain about an order and were kicked out by the manager.

When an employee went outside on break, the men stabbed them in the leg. The injuries to the worker were described as minor.

Both men are being held in the Polk County Jail.