17-Year-Old Injured After Shooting at House Party in Des Moines

Posted 4:47 pm, April 6, 2019

DES MOINES, Iowa — An early morning shooting in Des Moines sent one person to the hospital.

Des Moines police were called out to reports of shots fired at a house party in the 1600 block of 11th Street around 2 a.m. Saturday. They say witnesses heard as many as 15 shots in the area.

Upon arrival, officers found multiple casings and blood. Some time later, a 17-year-old male victim arrived at Mercy Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. His injuries are non-life threatening.

No arrests have been made.

