DES MOINES, Iowa -- Police responded to a shooting on the east side of Des Moines early Saturday morning.

Witnesses told police that two cars were shooting at each other in the 3400 block of East 26th Street around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police say a 22-year-old man arrived at Mercy Hospital later in the morning with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He is expected to recover.

Police are still looking for a suspect.