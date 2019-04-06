Iowa’s Megan Gustafson, Lisa Bluder Win Naismith Awards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are running out of awards for Iowa's Megan Gustafson to win.

On Saturday, Gustafson was awarded the big one. She was named the Naismith College Player of the Year.

Gustafson led the nation in scoring, averaging 27.7 points, while shooting 70 percent from the floor. She is the first Big Ten player to ever win the award.

The Hawkeyes made a clean sweep of the Naismith awards. Head coach Lisa Bluder was named the Naismith Coach of the Year. Bluder, in her 19th season, led the Hawkeyes to their first Elite 8 in 26 years.