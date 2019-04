× Massive Fire Damages Tenderloin Restaurant in Slater

SLATER, Iowa — A massive fire evacuated a restaurant in Slater.

Fire crews were called out around 2:30 p.m. Saturday to Cole’s Famous Tenderloins after a meat smoker caught fire.

The fire spread to the restaurant and to a shed nearby. No one was hurt, but the Slater Fire Department says the blaze destroyed much of the restaurant and demolished the shed.

Huxley, Kelley and Cambridge fire departments all assisted on the call.