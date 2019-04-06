× West Des Moines Police Investigate Homicide of Woman Found Dead in Middle of Road

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — West Des Moines Police are investigating the death of a woman found dead in the middle of the road.

Police got a call around 11:42 p.m. April 5, 2019 from someone driving through the area of S. 64th Street and Coachlight Drive and found an adult female lying in the road.

While responding to the scene, officials received another call reporting shots had been fired in the area.

The patient was transported by ambulance to a hospital where she later died. Police are withholding her name pending family notifications.

The death is being investigated as a homicide. The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation is assisting West Des Moines Police.

This is the first homicide in West Des Moines this year, the last homicide in West Des Moines was in 2016.