1-on-1: Why Beto O'Rourke Stands on Tables and Doesn't Worry about Wearing Hawkeye, Cyclones and Panther Caps

AMES, Iowa — Presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, a former U.S. Representative from Texas, has shown an early campaign propensity for standing on things — tables, boxes, furniture — whatever. The sheer frequency of it has attracted its own Twitter handle.

beto standing on a box https://t.co/7XaN0xsPoa — Beto Standing on Things (@BetoOnThings) April 7, 2019

O’Rourke has also shown Iowans that he will wear the local college or university of choice, depending on where he is campaigning in the state. He has worn Iowa, Iowa State, University of Northern Iowa and Grinnell University ball caps at different events.

