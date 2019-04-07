× Fight for Air Climb in Des Moines Raises Over $330,000 to Fight Lung Disease

DES MOINES, Iowa — Over 1,300 people climbed stairs in some of Des Moines’ tallest buildings to raise money for lung cancer research and local programs to help Iowans with lung disease.

The American Lung Association says this year’s Fight For Air Climb event raised $332,886.

The organization says that money will go toward raising awareness for lung disease, funding research and programs to help local children better manage their asthma as well as programs to help people quit smoking.

“This year in Iowa, there will be almost 2,480 people diagnosed with lung cancer and more than 1,740 will die from the disease. Today, our community came together to fight lung disease and help raise money to fund critical lung cancer research,” said Micki Sandquist, the executive director for the American Lung Association.

In total, 1,320 registered climbers raced up the stairs of four downtown buildings including EMC, the Financial Center, Hub Tower and the Ruan Center.

There were 184 teams registered and 150 volunteers helped put on the fundraiser.

For more information about Fight For Air Climb, visit its website.