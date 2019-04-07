Rumors started this week on social media about Fran McCaffery and Arkansas. Those rumors were wrong. Social media can be great, and terrible. John Sears with more.
I THINK: Fran McCaffery and Arkansas, the Twitter Debacle
-
Fran McCaffery and Hawkeyes Look Toward the Future
-
Fran McCaffery Suspended Two Games for ‘Comments Directed at an Official’
-
I THINK: Dolph/McCaffery Suspensions, Plus Hawkeyes and Cyclones Fading Fast
-
UI Hoops Turmoil: Dolphin Reinstated, McCaffery Suspended
-
Iowa’s Connor McCaffery Took March Madness To New Heights
-
-
Hilarious Posts Show More ‘St. Louis-style’ Foods After Bagel Blow-Up
-
American Medical Association Asking Tech Companies to Stop Spread of Vaccine Misinformation
-
Hawkeyes Answer Critics with Impressive Big Ten Road Win
-
Iowa Fans Share Their Take On Gary Dolphin Controversy
-
What’s Bugging Andy? Fran McCaffery’s ‘Intensity’
-
-
Police, School District Say Brody Middle School Threat Not Deemed Credible
-
‘I Get It. I Get It,’ Joe Biden Releases Video In Response to Allegations of Unwanted Kissing and Physical Contact
-
I THINK: Hawkeyes Win 22 Games, Make NCAA Tournament, but Are Fans Happy?