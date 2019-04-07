I THINK, Freund Edition: Mulkey is Standoffish

Posted 11:29 pm, April 7, 2019, by

Baylor won the NCAA Women's Tournament on Sunday, claiming their first title since 2012. But while the Lady Bears were the best team, Mark Freund explains why he'll take Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder over Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey every day of the week.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.