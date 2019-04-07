× Insiders April 7, 2019: Beto O’Rourke Talks Money, Increased Property Values, Lottery-Winning Iowa Lawmaker

DES MOINES, Iowa — Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke sat down with Dave Price and talked money. O’Rourke discussed why it matters about what money he has raised, his family’s fortune and his commitment to renewable energies.

See why a Powerball winner turned freshman lawmaker wanted to stay in Iowa and the goal he has before he leaves the statehouse.

Iowa families have been processing what has been a shock to some as they look at their property tax assessments. Gretchen Tegeler, the president of the Taxpayers Association of Central Iowa, explains what has been happening.

Carmine Boal, who is currently the chief clerk of the Iowa House, suffered a serious health emergency. Here’s a look at the fight ahead for a well-known voice and face at the Iowa statehouse.

Tegeler answers questions for the Quick Six.