Presidential Candidate Tim Ryan Makes First Campaign Stops in Iowa

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- A newcomer to the presidential race introduced himself to voters in Iowa for the first time as an official candidate Sunday evening.

Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan spoke to a few dozen people Sunday at the Fox Brewing Company in West Des Moines.

Ryan said he will set himself apart from other Democrats in the race by focusing on bread and butter issues like economics, education and health but with a much different spin.

“We need a twist; we've got to update everything. It can't just be the same old thing. Like look, we need a new education system, we need a new economic vision, a new economic system. We need a health care system that focuses more on prevention,” said Ryan.

Ryan will campaign in the metro again on Monday. He will speak at a number of events in Des Moines and in Panora.