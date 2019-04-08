× ‘Distracted. He Can’t Focus,’ Presidential Candidate Tim Ryan Says About President Trump Immigration Plans

DES MOINES, Iowa — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, a Democratic presidential candidate from Ohio, said President Donald Trump will nominate a “political hack” to replace outgoing Homeland Security Director Kirstjen Nielsen, rather than a person who would actually better the situation.

"He's so distracted. He can't focus," Ryan said Monday at a campaign event in Des Moines, "He's unclear on what our policies really are. They shift from month to month and day to day."

The president announced Sunday night that Nielsen is resigning at a time when he has repeatedly called the influx of migrants on the southern border a "crisis."

Ryan said he would prefer that the president offer more aid to Central American countries, from where migrants sometimes flee to escape poverty and gang violence.

Ryan made his comments after touring the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 33 training facility in Des Moines. The program provides Iowans with apprenticeships. They attend six weeks a year for five years, while still working. They get lodging, daily expenses for meals and a stipend during their training and then return to their jobs back home. It frees them from taking on loans.

Ryan says the effort reflects a renewed focus on Americans who don't want to attend a traditional four-year college but still want skilled training following high school. "I think it's been one of the great American lies that everyone has to go to college. The reality is most people don't have to go to college, but everyone has to have an apprenticeship or certification or two-year degree," Ryan said.