DMACC Participates in ‘National Crime Victims’ Rights Week’

ANKENY, Iowa – Des Moines Area Community College is bringing awareness to different rights and issues when it comes to crime victims.

During the week of April 8th, the community college participates for a second year in National Crime Victims' Rights Week.

DMACC Criminal Justice Professor Samantha O’Hara said different crimes will be discussed like sexual assault, domestic violence, identity theft, property victimization and more.

“We do have counseling services folks that will be here. There is going to be some quiet spaces for individuals, even if they just need a little time to process. If they find that the displays are triggering for them, or if they would just want to have a conversation with someone. We do have space and signage and things like that,” O’Hara said.

O’Hara said it is important to show victims support, even if they don’t realize they need it.

“Regardless of the criminal case outcome, but if the individuals are tied to those resources, they are much more likely to be resilient. They are much more likely to suffer fewer traumatic visual effects,” O’Hara said.

On Monday at DMACC’s Ankeny campus you will find a variety of displays and presentations. One in particular is called “What They Wore.” It is by the DMACC Fashion Design students.

Interior Design Major Conner Rittenhouse said you will be surprised that crime victims aren’t specific, it affects both men and women, children and adults.

“The outfits look like everyday outfits. There is something that I would wear, something you would wear, something a child would wear. They are no different than every day outfits you see,” Rittenhouse said.

Rittenhouse said inspiration behind the designs came from anonymous assault victims.

“What They Wore” is open to the public Monday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Black Box Theatre in building five on Ankeny’s campus.

For a full list of events and times, click here.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, contact the Iowa Attorney General’s office at 515-281-5044.

Iowa Coalition Against Sexual Assault also has a help line at 1-800-770-1650 for immediate assistance.