Lottery Winner-Turned State Lawmaker Opposes Anonymity for Lottery Prizewinners

DES MOINES, Iowa — A lottery winner from Bondurant turned state legislator says he would oppose any effort to let lottery winners stay anonymous.

Only six states allow winners to stay anonymous.

In Iowa, basic information is released about anyone that wins a prize of over $600. That includes name, city, and the amount of the winnings.

Officials say that lets people see that real people win these prizes.

Brian and Mary Lohse won $202 million in 2012. Brian, who is now a state lawmaker, says it’s all about transparency.

“It certainly holds us accountable to the public to do good things with it. And having that notoriety does that but it’s fading and it fades quickly. So, I don’t have a problem with it,” says Rep. Lohse.

