No Joke: Cubs Will Sell ‘Scents of Wrigley’ at Home Opener

CHICAGO – It started out as an April Fools’ joke, but now Cubs fans can really smell like the Friendly Confines.

The “Scents of Wrigley” hit the market Monday for the Cubs Home Opener. The new cologne line features musks from around the ballpark: ivy, leather and dirt.

“No joke: You asked, so the Scents of Wrigley will actually be available for purchase tomorrow at Wrigley Field!” the team said on Twitter.

Anthony Rizzo, Cole Hamels and Pedro Strop might have thought their ad was just for laughs, but it whet the appetite of the Wrigley Field faithful.

Diehards got their wish. Hopefully, the fresh aromas breathe new life into the team after beginning the season 2-7.

